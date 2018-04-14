 We must fix IEBC to avoid being the laughing stock on electoral contests - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

We must fix IEBC to avoid being the laughing stock on electoral contests – The Standard

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

We must fix IEBC to avoid being the laughing stock on electoral contests
The Standard
It is amazing how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seems adept at repeating its own negative history. And frustrating that we never seem to learn from history, even as recently as 2013! There is no doubt that the 2013
Chebukati calls crisis meeting to mend fences at IEBCDaily Nation

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.