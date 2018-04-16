‘We must strive to end kidnappings in Nigeria’ – Saraki — Nigeria Today

‘We must strive to end kidnappings in Nigeria’ – Saraki

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki says the country must ensure it puts a stop to abductions and kidnappings especially of young students from their schools.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, he said the incidences of the Chibok and Dapchi kidnap must not dampen efforts being made to see the girls rescued and reunited with their families and loved ones.

“As a parent, I feel the pains of these unfortunate young girls from Chibok and the latest one – Leah Sharibu – from Dapchi, their parents and the people and Governments of Borno and Yobe States over these harrowing experiences.

“However, all hope is not lost. We are all involved in this. Their return will give us joy while their continued stay in captivity will inflict us with perpetual torment of failure.

“This is no time for blame game or passing the buck.

“We must all gear up and work together to see these girls rescued within the shortest possible time,” the senate president said.

According to Saraki, the last four years have given the Federal Government ample time to reflect on the calamity, review its modus operandi – politically and militarily and resolve to ensure that all Nigerians are adequately protected.

“Let’s fine tune the strategies that have won us successes and discard those that have failed us.

“This is the time for all stakeholders to retool and re-strategise to ensure that all these girls are not only rescued, but do all in our power to put a closure to all cases of kidnapping and insurgency in this land,” he said.

