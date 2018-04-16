We should support peaceful co-existence of Nigeria – IBB — Nigeria Today

We should support peaceful co-existence of Nigeria – IBB
Former Military President, Retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has lauded the Northern Leaders Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA) for ensuring the advancement of the country and pledged his support for the assembly. Babangida made the pledge on Sunday when members of the group paid him a courtesy visit in Minna. The former leader described the assembly as “a […]
The post We should support peaceful co-existence of Nigeria – IBB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
