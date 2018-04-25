We Suffered A Lot Vs Bayern Munich – Zinedine Zidane — Nigeria Today

We Suffered A Lot Vs Bayern Munich – Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted that they “suffered a lot” in their Champions League match with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid fell behind to Joshua Kimmich‘s 28th-minute strike and struggled defensively in Wednesday night’s semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena.

However, Marcelo smashed home a half-volley from the edge of the penalty area on the stroke of half time before Marco Asensio capitalised on an error by Rafinha to score a breakaway goal just before the hour.

Real hung on for a 2-1 win in Bavaria which puts them in pole position to reach the final of the competition, and Zidane was a relieved man at full time.

“We played well, this is football,” the Frenchman told Premium Sport. “They have had a lot of chances but we won, it was not easy at the beginning, then in the second half we improved.

“We suffered a lot, especially in the beginning. We have struggled and still managed to win. This team has the quality to overcome any obstacle. Isco, unfortunately, had to leave because of an injury.”

The post We Suffered A Lot Vs Bayern Munich – Zinedine Zidane appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

