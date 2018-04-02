We want to improve efficiency in collection of consumption taxes – LIRS boss - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

We want to improve efficiency in collection of consumption taxes – LIRS boss – Vanguard

We want to improve efficiency in collection of consumption taxes – LIRS boss

Vanguard

Recently the chairman, Lagos Internal Revenue Service, Mr Ayodele Subair, spoke about the technology application in the collection of the state's consumption tax, saying it is targeted at improving efficiency while plugging leakages. Excerpts …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

