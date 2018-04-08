‘We want to provide needed capacity for Nigerian graphic designers’ — Nigeria Today

‘We want to provide needed capacity for Nigerian graphic designers’
As part of its drive to shore up capacity of graphic designers for the socio-economic development of Nigeria, Ellae Branding Agency has organised a Designer’s Arise Contest. The contest, which has been running online monthly for over two years, has ensured the exposure and award of over 100 graphic designers in the Nigerian space. Noella…
The post 'We want to provide needed capacity for Nigerian graphic designers' appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
