We were never suspended, Nwodo after us over 2019 presidency – Ohanaeze Youths — Nigeria Today

We were never suspended, Nwodo after us over 2019 presidency – Ohanaeze Youths
The Youth Wing of the apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Saturday gave further insight into the internal wranglings rocking the group. DAILY POST reports that the Ohanaeze had not known peace recently, a development that culminated in a reported suspension of the President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo. Nwodo also fought back through his […]
