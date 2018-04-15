 We will justify Nigerians’ confidence, trust, Buhari assures — Nigeria Today
We will justify Nigerians’ confidence, trust, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, says his administration will always justify the trust and confidence reposed in it by Nigerians. Information about the President’s assurance is in a statement in Abuja by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina. Adesina stated that Buhari said that in London when he received members of […]

The post We will justify Nigerians’ confidence, trust, Buhari assures appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

