We will keep making reference to the failures of your administration, Buhari hits back at Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

We will keep making reference to the failures of your administration, Buhari hits back at Obasanjo

By Abel Udoekene

The presidency has advised former president, Olusegun Obasanjo to brace up and expect more sad revelations on the failures of his administration and others, with a view to guard against such mistakes in future.

The statement became necessary following Obasanjo comments few days ago when he addressed a group of young people who visited him at his country home in Abeokuta.

“What we have now is failure. Never you reinforce failure, let failure be failure, those of you who are in business, your business could have been better today if we have a competent and effective and performing government,” Obasanjo had said.

But in a swift reaction, the Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Monday during a chat with Channels television maintained that Obasanjo assessment was not new but he said President Muhammadu Buhari will not join issues with him (Obasanjo) because he (Buhari) has successfully tackled mismanagement of the nation’s economy and has outperformed past administration.

“Already, the statement issued few months ago by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, in response to the earlier criticism made against the government by Obasanjo had adequately addressed the issues raised,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

