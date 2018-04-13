We will not tolerate those that act like they are holier than others, Saraki disband Pro-Buhari support group in the Senate — Nigeria Today

We will not tolerate those that act like they are holier than others, Saraki disband Pro-Buhari support group in the Senate

Senate President, Bukola Saraki yesterday disbanded the Pro-Buhari support group in the Senate, saying the Senate will not tolerate those that act like they are holier than others.

The group which was lead by the Senator representing Nasarawa west, Abdullahi Adamu, was disbanded by Saraki in order to preserve the integrity of the Senate.

Speaking during the plenary on Thursday, Saraki stated that he was the most qualified to lead any support group in the Senate for the President, not some people who claimed to be too committed or holier than thou.

He announced the suspension of the group and asked them to withdraw any pending case in court.

“Distinguished colleagues, a number of points have been raised. One borders on the issue of preserving the integrity of this institution. To me, that is what I think is the most important thing for us,” he said.

“Second, is where we take actions that are not sincere. I think in this chamber if we want to talk about who has the right to say he is chairman of a Parliamentary Support Group for Mr. President both by action and by what we have done, I think that I have the right to lead that more than anyone else here.

“Those of us that understand politics, understand that because of our own peculiar interest, sometimes some people decide to act like they are holier than thou or more committed — at the expense of others. This is not something that we should tolerate, and I believe that in an institution like this we must show discipline, but at the same time we must also show compassion.

“Distinguished colleagues, there must be discipline. We must show that such groups must be suspended and the case in court must be withdrawn. I think by that we would have captured, no more of this kind of groups in the senate.” he added

