We won't compromise on transparency in sale of public assets — BPE - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

We won’t compromise on transparency in sale of public assets — BPE – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
We won't compromise on transparency in sale of public assets — BPE
Vanguard
Abuja – Mr Alex Okoh, the Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) has assured that the organisation would not compromise on transparency and integrity in the sale and management of public assets in the country. Buhari He said this in a …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!