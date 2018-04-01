Weather turned cloudy around 5pm but the landing was around 8.30pm - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Weather turned cloudy around 5pm but the landing was around 8.30pm – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Weather turned cloudy around 5pm but the landing was around 8.30pm
The Standard
A chopper carrying Lugari MP Ayub Savula and three other people has made an emergency landing at Soysambu area, near Lake nakuru national park. The Chopper that was heading to Nairobi from Kakamega was forced to make an emergency landing following bad …
Chopper carrying Lugari MP Ayub Savula makes emergency in Nakuru
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!