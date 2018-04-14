Weibo China’s Blogging Platform Bans Homosexual Content On Its Website — Nigeria Today

Weibo China’s Blogging Platform Bans Homosexual Content On Its Website

A popular microblogging platform, China’s Sina Weibo stated it would remove “homosexual” content from the web domain. This ushered a whirlwind of complaints online on Saturday, with posters posting under the hashtag “I am gay”. Weibo made a statement announced on Friday that it had begun a “clean-up campaign” to remove “illegal” content, including “manga […]

The post Weibo China’s Blogging Platform Bans Homosexual Content On Its Website appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

