Weibo China’s Blogging Platform Bans Homosexual Content On Its Website — Nigeria Today

Weibo China’s Blogging Platform Bans Homosexual Content On Its Website
A popular microblogging platform, China’s Sina Weibo stated it would remove “homosexual” content from the web domain. This ushered a whirlwind of complaints online on Saturday, with posters posting under the hashtag “I am gay”. Weibo made a statement announced on Friday that it had begun a “clean-up campaign” to remove “illegal” content, including “manga […]
