Welbeck’s double for Arsenal costs Southampton vital points — Nigeria Today

 Welbeck's double for Arsenal costs Southampton vital points
Welbeck’s double for Arsenal costs Southampton vital points

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Danny Welbeck’s second goal of the game gave Arsenal a 3-2 win on Sunday and cost Southampton a draw they would have deserved in their struggle against relegation from the Premier League. Southampton’s defeat kept them in the bottom three, three points behind Crystal Palace but with a game in hand. Shane Long gave them the lead after 17 minutes, nipping in ahead of defender Shkodran Mustafi.

