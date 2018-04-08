Welbeck’s double for Arsenal costs Southampton vital points — Nigeria Today

Welbeck’s double for Arsenal costs Southampton vital points

Danny Welbeck’s second goal of the game gave Arsenal a 3-2 win on Sunday and cost Southampton a draw they would have deserved in their struggle against relegation from the Premier League. Southampton’s defeat kept them in the bottom three, three points behind Crystal Palace but with a game in hand. Shane Long gave them the lead after 17 minutes, nipping in ahead of defender Shkodran Mustafi.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

