Welcome Message On Georgia Sign Post Reads - We Might Kill You Back If You Kill Someone — Nigeria Today

A rather strange and unconventional welcome sign greets visitors in western Georgia. It stands suitably outside the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, only a stone’s throw from the Alabama border, addressing would-be criminals and warning them not to cross the locals.

“Welcome to Harris County, Georgia,” it reads, sarcastically adding: “Our citizens have concealed weapons. If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay! -Sheriff Mike Jolley.”

The sheriff said it’s his saucy way of welcoming people to his county while, at the same time, warning them that a number of the citizens exercise their right to bear arms. “If you come and put someone’s life in danger in Harris County, you could stand the risk of being put in danger yourself,” he told The Washington Post.