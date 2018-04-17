Welder killed at PDP chieftain’s residence in Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

Welder killed at PDP chieftain’s residence in Maiduguri
The Police Command in Borno on Tuesday confirmed that one person was killed in Maiduguri during a gathering at the resident of a politician, Mr Grema Terab. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the command had arrested 24 persons in connection with the killing which occurred on April 15. Chukwu disclosed that men of the command had recovered the corpse of a 20-year-old welder, Maina Mustapha, at the residence of the politician.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!