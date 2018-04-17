Welder killed at PDP chieftain’s residence in Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

Welder killed at PDP chieftain’s residence in Maiduguri

The Police Command in Borno on Tuesday confirmed that one person was killed in Maiduguri during a gathering at the resident of a politician, Mr Grema Terab. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the command had arrested 24 persons in connection with the killing which occurred on April 15. Chukwu disclosed that men of the command had recovered the corpse of a 20-year-old welder, Maina Mustapha, at the residence of the politician.

