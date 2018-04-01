Botswana swears in new president after former leader's resignation - Citifmonline — Nigeria Today

Botswana swears in new president after former leader’s resignation – Citifmonline
Citifmonline
Botswana swears in new president after former leader's resignation
Botswana has inaugurated Mokgweetsi Masisi as its fifth president, in a ceremony designed to highlight a smooth transition of power in one of Africa's strongest democracies. The ex-vice president took over on Sunday from Ian Khama, who stepped down …
