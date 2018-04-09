 We’ll release another looters’ list soon – FG — Nigeria Today
We’ll release another looters’ list soon – FG

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday said the Federal Government would ‘very soon’ release another list of looters. He stated that no intimidation from any quarter would debar the Federal Government from releasing the list. He spoke with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Mohammed said,  “We are not […]

