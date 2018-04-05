We’ll resist attempts to discredit Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze Ndigbo — Nigeria Today

We’ll resist attempts to discredit Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, said it would resist any attempt to discredit Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu. President-General of the group, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in a statement on Thursday, in Enugu, said it was preposterous for the Federal Government to be carrying out unwarranted inquisition into Ekweremadu’s life. He said […]

The post We'll resist attempts to discredit Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze Ndigbo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

