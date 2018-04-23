Wema Bank introduces agent banking in Bauchi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Wema Bank introduces agent banking in Bauchi – Vanguard
Vanguard
Wema Bank introduces agent banking in Bauchi
Vanguard
WEMA Bank Plc has introduced its agent banking service in Bauchi State as it seeks to deepen its retail footprint across informal economic sectors of the country. Agent banking is a cost-effective medium employed by banks to provide financial access to …
