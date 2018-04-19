 Wema Bank Plans N20bn Bond Deal by July - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wema Bank Plans N20bn Bond Deal by July – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Wema Bank Plans N20bn Bond Deal by July
THISDAY Newspapers
Wema Bank Plc plans to raise N20 billion from the bond market by July and aims to pay a dividend this year for the first time in a decade, paving the way for an equity sale next year, its Chief Financial Officer, Tunde Mabawonku said. Mabawonku said
Wema Bank to raise additional ₦20 billion in bond sale.Nairametrics
Wema Bank plans second tranche of debt issueNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.