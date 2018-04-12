WEMA Bank posts N3.01bn pre-tax profit for 2017 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

WEMA Bank posts N3.01bn pre-tax profit for 2017 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
WEMA Bank posts N3.01bn pre-tax profit for 2017
The Punch
Wema Bank Plc said it posted a profit before tax of N3.01bn for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to N3.25bn in 2016, despite reporting an increase in impairment charges from N0.42bn in 2016 to N2.18bn in 2017. The lender said its gross …
Wema Bank Reports 20.07% Growth In Gross Earnings
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!