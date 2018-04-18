 Wembley factor can help us win FA Cup, says Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Wembley factor can help us win FA Cup, says Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen – The Guardian

The Guardian

Wembley factor can help us win FA Cup, says Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen
The Guardian
Defender says Spurs 'very comfortable at Wembley' after 25 games • Belgian targets repeat of January's 2-0 win over Manchester United. David Hytner · @DaveHytner. Wed 18 Apr 2018 07.00 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter · Share via Email; View
