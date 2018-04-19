Wenger confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Wenger confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Wenger confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
Pulse Nigeria
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said Thursday he is "confident" midfielder Jack Wilshere will sign a new contract at the Premier League club despite a delay in putting pen to paper. Published: 08:10 , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency …
Arsene Wenger unsure of Jack Wilshere plans over Arsenal future
Soccer-Wenger to use West Ham match as Europa League preparation
Arsenal hope Jack Wilshere will sign new deal amid Everton interest
Comments
