Wenger: Iwobi Hurt His Hamstring In Arsenal Defeat Vs Man United - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Wenger: Iwobi Hurt His Hamstring In Arsenal Defeat Vs Man United – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Wenger: Iwobi Hurt His Hamstring In Arsenal Defeat Vs Man United
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi picked up a harmstring injury in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in their English Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Iwobi played the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!