Wenger quits Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Wenger quits Arsenal

Arsenal’s longest serving manager, Arsene Wenger, has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of this season.

Wenger revealed this in a statement published on the club’s official website on Friday morning.

It reads: “After a careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

“My love and support for ever.”

