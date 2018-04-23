 We’re all Senators but some animals are more equal than others – Senator Ndume blasts Marafa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

We’re all Senators but some animals are more equal than others – Senator Ndume blasts Marafa

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senator Ali Ndume has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would now know who is more loyal to him (Buhari) between him and Senator Kabiru Marafa. The Senator was reacting to the claim by Marafa that the pro-Buhari group in the National Assembly, which Ndume is the leader, was not loyal to the President but were […]

We’re all Senators but some animals are more equal than others – Senator Ndume blasts Marafa

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.