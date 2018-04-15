 We're behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
We’re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Sports


We're behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
The Gunners had penalty appeals denied during their loss to Newcastle United, leaving the manager unhappy with the lack of technological support. Arsene Wenger believes the Premier League is "behind the rest of the world" following the decision not to
