We’re Giving Away ‘Five Fingers for Marseille ‘ Movie Tickets, In Partnership with Ster-Kinekor — Nigeria Today

We’re Giving Away ‘Five Fingers for Marseille ‘ Movie Tickets, In Partnership with Ster-Kinekor

Five Fingers for Marseille is an original South African Western, and has been described as a work of art. The film releases on April 6. We at The Daily Vox can’t wait for the movie- and we want to share the love with you.

To win a set of tickets, reply to the following tickets and tell us why you’re excited to see Five Fingers, and show us with a short video, GIF, or meme.

COMPETITION: We’re giving away 3 double sets of #FiveFingersForMarseilles tickets. Reply and tell us why you’re excited to watch the film, and show us with a video/GIF/meme. Competitition ends April 13 at 13:00. [In partnership with @sterkinekor] pic.twitter.com/2ljsrw0ryr — The Daily VOX (@thedailyvox) April 5, 2018

The competition ends on Friday, April 13. Winners will be notified on Monday, April 16.

Enter and stand a chance to see Five Fingers for Marseille at the following Ster-Kinekor cinemas:

Newtown Junction, Maponya Mall, Rosebank Nouveau, Southgate, Sterland, Tygervalley, Mall of The North, Mall of Africa, Gateway, Eastgate, Cresta, Cavendish, Brooklyn Nouveau and Baywest.

