West Africa set for ICC World T20 qualifier  — Nigeria Today

West Africa set for ICC World T20 qualifier

As the next ICC World T20 event draws nearer, the pathway for Africa to that showpiece International Cricket Council event begins in earnest on Nigerian soil, with the start of the ICC World T20 Africa qualifier A in Lagos, from 14-21 April, 2018

The festive Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval will play host to three African nations; Sierra Leone, Ghana, The Gambia and hosts Nigeria over the next week, with each team playing six matches. The visiting squads arrived in Lagos with plenty of optimism.

Patricia C. Kambarami, ICC Development Manager for Africa, said ahead of the start of the tournament,

“We are delighted that the qualifiers for the ICC World T20, 2020, are kicking off in Africa. The Nigerian Cricket Federation has worked extremely hard to putting the event on, and we wish the best of luck to all competing teams”

The action kicks off on Saturday, with the tournament opener pitting the hosts against Sierra Leone in the morning clash. The afternoons match will see Ghana and The Gambia lock horns. In Sunday’s action, The Gambia play Nigeria in the first game, before Sierra Leone and Ghana do battle in the afternoon.

There is a lot to play for over the next week, as the top two teams from the tournament will win passage to the ICC World T20 Africa Qualifier to be held in 2019.

The fixtures and more information for the tournament can be accessed here, https://www.icc-cricket.com/world-t20/

Fixtures:

Saturday 14th April

9:30am Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

1:50pm Ghana vs The Gambia

Sunday 15th April

9:30am Gambia vs Nigeria

1:50pm Sierra Leone vs Ghana

Monday 16th April Reserve Day

Tuesday 17th April

9 30am Gambia vs Sierra Leone

1:50pm Nigeria vs Ghana

Wednesday 18th April

9:30am Gambia vs Ghana

1:50pm Sierra Leone vs Nigeria

Thursday 19th April Rest Day

Friday 20th April

9:30am Ghana vs Sierra Leone

1:50pm Nigeria vs Gambia

Saturday 21st April

9:30am Sierra Leone vs Gambia

1:50pm Ghana vs Nigeria

