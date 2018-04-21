Western Marine Command of Customs made 7 seizures in first quarter — Nigeria Today

Western Marine Command of Customs made 7 seizures in first quarter

The Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) In Apapa, Lagos, said it made seven seizures estimated at 27 million in first quarter of 2018. The Command said this in Lagos on Saturday in statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Emmanuel Tangwa. According to Tangwa, the seized items include second hand clothing, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products and petrol.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

