 Western Marine Command of Customs made 7 seizures in first quarter — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) In Apapa, Lagos, said it made seven seizures estimated at 27 million in first quarter of 2018. The Command said this in Lagos on Saturday in statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Emmanuel Tangwa. According to Tangwa, the seized items include second hand clothing, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products and petrol.

