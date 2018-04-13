 We’ve not received $1bn arms’ request from Buhari – Reps — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

We’ve not received $1bn arms’ request from Buhari – Reps

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives said on Thursday that it had yet to receive any request from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking approval for the $1bn proposed for spending on the procurement of military hardware to fight Boko Haram insurgents. But, it clarified that whenever the President sent such a request, lawmakers would consider it like any […]

The post We’ve not received $1bn arms’ request from Buhari – Reps appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.