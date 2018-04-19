What are Google Pay and Google Pay Send? Here’s what you need to know — Nigeria Today

What are Google Pay and Google Pay Send? Here’s what you need to know

Google Pay allows you to pay for goods and services with your smartphone at any retailer that accepts contactless payments. Here’s all the news you need to know about support for the service.

The post What are Google Pay and Google Pay Send? Here’s what you need to know appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

