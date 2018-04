What Bill Gates didn't say - BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

What Bill Gates didn’t say – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)



BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) What Bill Gates didn't say

BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

The comments made by Microsoft founder Bill Gates during his last visit to Nigeria made the rounds quite a bit, even CNN – the international news network covered it on a number of their news segments. But there are a number of things that Mr Gates did …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest