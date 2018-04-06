What chance would the Powells' happy political marriage have today? - The Conservative Woman — Nigeria Today

What chance would the Powells’ happy political marriage have today? – The Conservative Woman



The Conservative Woman What chance would the Powells' happy political marriage have today?

The Conservative Woman

The recent article by Margaret Ashworth, reflecting upon the political legacy of Enoch Powell, reminded me that his widow Pamela (née Wilson) died quite recently, in November 2017, at the grand age of 91. The Telegraph's obituary described Mrs Powell …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

