What chance would the Powells' happy political marriage have today? - The Conservative Woman — Nigeria Today

What chance would the Powells’ happy political marriage have today? – The Conservative Woman
|
The Conservative Woman
|
What chance would the Powells' happy political marriage have today?
The Conservative Woman
The recent article by Margaret Ashworth, reflecting upon the political legacy of Enoch Powell, reminded me that his widow Pamela (née Wilson) died quite recently, in November 2017, at the grand age of 91. The Telegraph's obituary described Mrs Powell …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!