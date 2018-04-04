What delays payment of benefits to pensioners under CPS —Trustfund - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

What delays payment of benefits to pensioners under CPS —Trustfund – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
What delays payment of benefits to pensioners under CPS —Trustfund
Vanguard
FEW days ago, one of the leading Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, Trustfund Pensions, held its pre-retiree and retiree forum for its clients and prospective clients in Lagos to among others, interact with them, get feedback and update them with …
Trustfund sensitises retirees on CPS
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!