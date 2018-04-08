 What Ethnicity Is Cardi B — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What Ethnicity Is Cardi B

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Belcalis Almanzar  known professionally as Cardi B, is an American rapper. Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, she first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media; coupled with her “no filter attitude”, she became an Internet celebrity through Instagram. From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a […]

The post What Ethnicity Is Cardi B appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.