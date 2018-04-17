What Falae said after closed-door meeting with Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

What Falae said after closed-door meeting with Obasanjo
Olu Falae, former Secretary to the Federal Government, on Tuesday said he discussed issues affecting Nigeria with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. Recall that the national Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, alongside others had met with Obasanjo behind closed-doors, earlier today. Addressing journalists after the meeting held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, […]
What Falae said after closed-door meeting with Obasanjo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!