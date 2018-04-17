 What Falae said after closed-door meeting with Obasanjo — Nigeria Today
What Falae said after closed-door meeting with Obasanjo

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Olu Falae, former Secretary to the Federal Government, on Tuesday said he discussed issues affecting Nigeria with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. Recall that the national Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, alongside others had met with Obasanjo behind closed-doors, earlier today. Addressing journalists after the meeting held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, […]

