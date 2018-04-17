What is the OPCW, and Can It Referee on Chemical Weapons in Syria? - New York Times — Nigeria Today

What is the OPCW, and Can It Referee on Chemical Weapons in Syria? – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
What is the OPCW, and Can It Referee on Chemical Weapons in Syria?
New York Times
Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were seeking on Tuesday to enter Douma, a suburb of Damascus, where the United States and Western allies say the Syrian government dropped chemical weapons. Syria and its main …
The west's strikes were not for Syrians, whose fate is now sealed
N. Korea's muted response on Syria strikes speaks volumes
Chemical weapons experts arrive at Douma to assess attack site, Syria says
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!