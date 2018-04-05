What is YouTube Red? What you get, how it works, and how much it costs — Nigeria Today

What is YouTube Red? What you get, how it works, and how much it costs

Youtube Red offers users a streamlined viewing experience, access to exclusive content, and more. We run down everything you’ll get with a YouTube Red subscription and how much it costs to help you make an informed decision.

The post What is YouTube Red? What you get, how it works, and how much it costs appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

