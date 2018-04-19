 What Job Does Your Son Do? – Reno Omokri To President Buhari(video) — Nigeria Today
What Job Does Your Son Do? – Reno Omokri To President Buhari(video)

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Politics, Video | 0 comments

Ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent comments that Nigerian youths are Lazy and Uneducated. The President caused a national outrage after said that Nigerian youths were lazy and uneducated during a panel discussion in the UK recently. Omokri, in a video clip, asked what the president’s son, Yusuf did […]

