What Jonathan told me about Nigeria’s economy – Okonjo-Iweala — Nigeria Today

What Jonathan told me about Nigeria’s economy – Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance has said former president Goodluck Jonathan acknowledged that he did not know economics, but had a clear direction of where he wanted to take Nigeria to. This is contained in her recently-released book, Fighting Corruption is Dangerous. Okonjo-Iweala narrated how she joined Jonathan’s team, after rejecting the same […]
What Jonathan told me about Nigeria’s economy – Okonjo-Iweala
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!