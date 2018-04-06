 What Miguna's former classmates, teachers had to say - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What Miguna’s former classmates, teachers had to say – The Standard

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

What Miguna's former classmates, teachers had to say
The Standard
Former classmates of Miguna Miguna, relatives and neighbours in Magina village, Nyando sub County, are still disturbed by the Miguna deportation saga. Barrack Onyango shared a class with Miguna, Form One B, at Onjiko Boys High School, and his
Miguna defends his ID cardHivisasa
Miguna reveals how the Kenyan gov't tried to trick him but failedZIPO.CO.KE
Frail but resilient: Kisumu man continues with hunger strike over Miguna deportationSDE Entertainment News
Ghafla!
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.