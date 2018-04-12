What Okowa should do for 2nd term —Mulade — Nigeria Today

What Okowa should do for 2nd term —Mulade

A Niger Delta activist and House of Assembly hopeful for Warri South-West constituency, Mr Sheriff Mulade, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to adopt proactive measures for the riverine communities for Deltans to have confidence in his administration, saying that doing so will give the governor total winning votes in 2019 general election.

While endorsing the governor for a second term, he urged him to commence construction work on Omadino- Okerenkoko-Kokodiagbene road, Ogidigben-Ubefan road, Ayakoromo-Burutu and Koko-Oghoye roads

Mulade, an environmentalist called on Deltans to give maximum support and cooperation to Okowa and his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, to enable them complete on-going projects and bring the desired peace and development to all parts of the state.

According to him, the administrations of Chief James Ibori and that of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan brought development to riverine communities of the state and he specifically commended Ibori for constructing bridges to Bomadi, Omadino and for helping to build roads across the riverine communities despite the difficult terrain.

He noted that the Okowa’s administration has also embarked on massive construction of concrete road projects and other needed infrastructural projects which are physically seen in some riverine communities.

