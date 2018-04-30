What Pope Francis told me about killings in Nigeria – Onaiyekan — Nigeria Today

What Pope Francis told me about killings in Nigeria – Onaiyekan

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has revealed that Pope Francis is deeply worried about herdsmen’s killings in Benue State and other parts of the country. Onaiyekan, said even though the Pope will not speak in the media as they (bishops) do, the Pope will respond through diplomatic channel. The Pope is […]

