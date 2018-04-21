What snatching of Senate mace by thugs has done to Nigeria – Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today

What snatching of Senate mace by thugs has done to Nigeria – Ekweremadu
Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, revealed what the attack on the Senate on Wednesday, has cost Nigeria. While describing the invasion of the Senate as an indictment of security agencies in the country, he said no foreign investors would like to invest in a country with such a porous security system. He […]
What snatching of Senate mace by thugs has done to Nigeria – Ekweremadu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!