What the world has said about Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead goal - Metro — Nigeria Today

What the world has said about Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead goal – Metro
|
Metro
|
What the world has said about Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead goal
Metro
Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the great Champions League goals last night – some may argue the greatest of all. His bicycle-kick in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus has met with applause from the home fans in Turin such was its beauty. It's also …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!