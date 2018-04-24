What We Know About ‘Teardrop’, The Dangerous Woman Scamming Drivers Around Cape Town — Nigeria Today

What We Know About ‘Teardrop’, The Dangerous Woman Scamming Drivers Around Cape Town

Depending on the area, warning posts trickle through Facebook and WhatsApp groups, sharing with communities the most recent sightings of a dangerous woman that has become notorious in certain areas:

“”TEARDROP” at top of Military Rd Steenberg!” “Soooo…I thought “Teardrop” was supposed to be “banished” from the area, under threat of arrest – but no, she was at the Main Road/Atlantic intersection and got picked up by a taxi!” “Teardrop in Checkers parking area….” “Teardrop is outside my shop in kirstenhof. Who so I phone?”

After a reader reached out to us, asking if we knew anything about the woman, we did some digging. Turns out there’s plenty about her online, and her modus operandi goes a little something like this:

Targeting unsuspecting drivers (usually male, usually alone), she requests lifts. Once the caring individual has started driving, she tends to make small talk before demanding money. If denied, she even goes so far as to threaten to accuse the driver of rape.

If she approaches you in shopping centres, she will physically assault individuals and make huge scenes if denied money.

She has been spotted in areas as far south as Kommetjie, and between Muizenberg and Hout Bay. The bottom of Ou Kaapse Weg and Military Road intersection are two favourite spots.

Oh, and she is easily identified by a teardrop tattoo on her face, hence the name “Teardrop”:

And some more shots of her in action:

A Facebook post by Kelly Kisten gave some more details:

I’M SHARING THIS BECAUSE I PERSONALLY SEE THIS GIRL BUSY OUTSIDE OUR SHOP ON DIEP RIVER MAIN ROAD.. SCAREY SHIT.. Please be aware that there is a lady who has moved to the Constantia Nek area, requesting lifts and hitchhiking, preying on caring individuals. She is well known to the Noordehoek and Tokai community, and is easily identified by a teardrop tattoo… Well known to the police, various agencies have attempted to assist her to get on the right track to no avail. This is purely to ensure the Hout Bay community is aware of her intentions, as she has caused a considerable amount of trauma to many individuals on the other side of the mountain.shes everywhere plz be extra carefull picking her up.shes dangerous… …victims have noted that they were followed by someone who then picked her up where ever she was dropped off, this driver acts as her ‘getaway’ car but also had been involved in malicious activities claiming to have witnessed an attempted rape or assisting in the assault. This woman is dangerous.

If you have yet to encounter Teardrop, count yourself lucky. Otherwise, be vigilant.

As much as this woman needs help, it’s really difficult to give it if she doesn’t want it.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

