What We Know So Far About The Murder Of Singer Alizee – Lagos police — Nigeria Today

What We Know So Far About The Murder Of Singer Alizee – Lagos police

The Lagos state police command has released a statement detailing all it knows so far about the murder budding Nigerian female artiste, Alizee who was murdered in her home by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, on Thursday. Alizee was killed alongside her daughter.

According to reports, Mr Peter Nelson is currently being investigated by the Homicide team at SCID Panti Yaba. Read the statement below

The Lagos State Police Command in its usual manner of informing members of the public about its activities wishes to state, and for the records, that it is investigating an alleged case of murder that took place on Thursday 5th of April 2018, at Bellasta Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In respect of the unfortunate incident, the Command declares as follows:

That on the 5th day of April, 2018, at about 11am, it received a complaint from the Facility Manager of Bellavista Tower, Banana Island, Mr.Kunle Kukoyi, that at about 7am of 5th April, 2018, he was informed by 13 year-old Miss Gift Madaki that she heard her elder sister, Late Mrs Zainab Nelson, 37 years old, crying in the early hours of the morning as she was being manhandled by her husband, one Mr. Peter Nelson, a 53-year old citizen of Denmark. The little girl estimated the time she heard her sister’s cry to be 0345hours.

Based on the report, the Command mobilised its Crime Scene Detectives to the location pari passu the medics from Britannia hospital, Lekki Phase one Lagos. Together they went to Flat 17, Block 4 apartment of the Nelsons.

Two bodies, identified as that of Zainab Nelson and her 3 years old baby, Petral Nelson were found in the kitchen. The doctor and his team inspected the bodies and confirmed them dead.

Preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the violence that consumed the deceased persons started in the couple’s bedroom but the bodies were dragged to the kitchen.

On closer examination, visible marks of violence were seen on the bodies.

The corpses were photographed and evacuated to Lagos Island General Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, letters has been sent to the embassy of Denmark intimating it that Lagos State Police Command is investigating Mr Peter Nelson, a citizen of Denmark for an alleged case of murder.

Further development on this case will be duly communicated to the general public.

