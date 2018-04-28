What’s Nigeria? Americans Drag Nigerians On Instagram After J. Cole’s Performance In Lagos — Nigeria Today

What’s Nigeria? Americans Drag Nigerians On Instagram After J. Cole’s Performance In Lagos

Last night, American rapper J. Cole alongside other Nigerian acts shutdown Lagos at Castle Lite Unlock. This was J.Cole first performance in Nigeria. A one minute video of J. Cole performance was uploaded on a popular Instagram page WorldStar. Black Americans were surprised about J. Cole’s performance in Nigeria which led to a disgraceful dragging […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

